CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash in southwest Charlotte. One person has died, according to CMPD.

It happened on Erwin Road near Moss Road on Sunday.

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash with one occupant in the vehicle. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to CMPD.

At this time, CMPD detectives are still investigating. Once the investigation has been completed, further information will be released.

The identity of the individual has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

