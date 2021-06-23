Mother, child killed in crash in Catawba County, NC troopers say

NCSHP says everyone in the car was restrained, but the toddler's car seat wasn't properly installed.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and toddler died in what North Carolina State Highway Patrol says was a head-on collision early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say it happened around 3:20 a.m. along NC-16 near Mount Ruhama Church Road. A 2007 BMW X3 was traveling north on NC-16 when the car crossed a double yellow line in a construction area, hitting a 2018 Toyota Tundra head-on. The pickup then traveled off the road to the right, overturned, and came to rest on the side.

The driver of the BMW was named as 20-year-old Allision Faith Presley of Indian Trail. She passed away at the scene. Her 3-year-old child, Aiden Presley, also died on the scene. Another passenger. a 21-year-old man, only faced minor injuries. While everyone involved was fastened by seat belts, NCSHP reports Aiden Presley's child seat wasn't properly installed in the car.

Initial investigation by troopers indicates Allision Presley may have fallen asleep while driving. NCHSP also noted it appeared the crash wasn't tied to ongoing construction work.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.