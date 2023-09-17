Man dies after being hit by car while on riding lawn mower, police say

Phillip Michael Brooks was driving the riding lawn mower on the road when a car hit him, throwing him from the lawn mower.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County man is dead after he was hit by a car and thrown off his riding lawn mower on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCSHP responded to a crash on Shook Road near Rock Barn Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. A 2001 Honda Passport hit a riding lawn mower, which was also traveling south on Shook Road.

The person operating the mower, 59-year-old Phillip Michael Brooks, was thrown from the mower and critically hurt. Brooks was taken to the hospital in Hickory, where he later died.

Christopher Chad Miller, who was driving the Passport, was not injured.

The preliminary investigation into the crash has ruled out speeding and alcohol and no charges will be filed. The lawn mower did not have lights or any reflective markings.

