CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal crash in the 3700 block of The Plaza shut down the road between Anderson and Sugar Creek for several hours overnight.

Officials say a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer and a Ford Mustang were involved in the crash around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Ford Mustang which was struck on the left side by the Volvo struck a tree and a parked car, the driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene by medic.

Authorities interviewed the driver of the Volvo and found no impairments. High speed and lack of seatbelt use were contributing factors of the crash for the driver of the Mustang according to CMPD.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Jamieson at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

