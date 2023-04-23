One dead after crash in York County

A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash on Sutton Road.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash in York County, according to a news release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a crash occurred on Sutton Road near Market Street. A 2017 Harley Davidson and a 2018 Jeep SUV were both traveling north on Sutton Road, when the motorcycle spilled into the Jeep's lane.

The driver of the Jeep hit the motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital and died of fatal injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt in the crash.



York County officials are asking that anyone with information about the motorcyclist to please contact the York Coroner's Office.

