Two separate crashes in Iredell County led to fatalities

STATESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated two separate crashes in Iredell County on Friday, both fatal. The two incidents took place within three hours of each other.

The first collision happened on Amity Hill Road near Tucker Road when Statesville native Tony Jason Hendrick drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The 52-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Hendrick later died at the hospital due to his injuries. The initial investigation, indicated that impairment was the contributing circumstance of the crash.

The other fatal incident happened around 6:40 p.m. that same Friday evening at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Old Miller Road. A Honda Civic was hit by a Dodge Ram after it attempted to make a left turn onto Island Ford Road from a stop sign.

Christopher Alexander Rodriguez, 18, died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, Eli Daniel Pope, 19, was not injured.

No charges will be filed in this case and impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor after investigation.

