Investigators say fire ripped through mobile home in Hiddenite, killed 1 person

The home was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

HIDDENITE, N.C. — Crews say a person has died after a fire tore through a mobile home early Wednesday morning in Hiddenite.

A news release from Alexander County says the call was taken around 6 a.m. for a fire along Ervin Lane, initially for an explosion or fire. Crews with Hiddenite FD arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. The fire was put out, but county fire marshal Mark Earle confirmed the death. Earle also noted there was no evidence an explosion happened, but the home was a total loss.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and efforts are underway to identify the victim. The North Carolina SBI, NC Office of State Fire Marshal Arson Investigation Unit, Alexander County Sheriff's Office, and the Alexander County Fire Marshal's Office are all investigating. The release did not indicate if arson was suspected.