FORT MILL, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal pedestrian accident in Fort Mill on Carowinds Boulevard. It happened Wednesday night.

Officials say a 2003 Toyota truck with no passengers struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross Carowinds Boulevard at the time.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.

