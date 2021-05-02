Pilot killed after crashing helicopter in Union County while crop dusting fields, deputies say

The pilot was the only one onboard at the time.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County deputies say a helicopter pilot has died after crashing Sunday afternoon near Wingate.

According to a post on their Facebook page just before 2 p.m., deputies say the crash happened along Belk Mill Road. The helicopter was reportedly crop dusting at the time but became entangled in power lines.

The pilot was the only person on board. Their identity has not been released as of writing.