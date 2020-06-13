Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run in Cleveland County

SC highway patrol confirmed that the accident happened Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on Highway 150 in Cleveland County.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after a hit-and-run in Cleveland County Friday night, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Highway patrol says the victim's car and another vehicle were both traveling westbound on Highway 150 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night when the other vehicle attempted to pass the victim's car in a no-passing zone, colliding with the victim's car.

The victim's car then ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught on fire. The victim, has been identified as 28-year-old Stacey Ball of Kings Mountain, has died as a result of the accident.

The other vehicle fled the scene, Highway Patrol says.

Troopers believe the other vehicle to be a silver Honda Civic from around 2010 with dark-tinted taillights and possibly damage on the right side with potential red paint transfer. They say the vehicle was occupied by two males, who left the scene heading toward Shelby.

If you may have witnessed this crash, have a license plate number, or know the wanted driver involved, contact North Carolina Highway Patrol.

