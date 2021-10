Troopers said the driver of a 2003 Harley-Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Rock Hill Saturday morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol announced.

Around 6:10 a.m., the driver of a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed along I-77 near David Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill, troopers said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

No other information has been released at this time.