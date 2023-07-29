Motorcycle spills, killing driver in York County, SCDPS says

The crash happened Friday night, just outside of Rock Hill.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed just outside Rock Hill on Friday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday night, a 2008 GSXR 1300 Suzuki was traveling on Neely Store Road, about four miles east of Rock Hill.

The motorcycle spilled in the road, killing the driver. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. The SCDPS is investigating this incident.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts