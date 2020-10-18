Medic: One person killed after pedestrian accident

It's not currently known if the driver involved stayed at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a pedestrian accident in north Charlotte, Mecklenburg EMS (Medic) confirms.

Medic responded to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck Saturday night. One person died, according to Medic — no others were transported for injuries.

Details surrounding the accident are very limited at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. If you have information about this investigation, you are encouraged to contact CMPD and provide your information to a detective.