Medic: One person killed after pedestrian accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a pedestrian accident in north Charlotte, Mecklenburg EMS (Medic) confirms.

Medic responded to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck Saturday night. One person died, according to Medic — no others were transported for injuries. 

Details surrounding the accident are very limited at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information on the investigation. 

It's not currently known if the driver involved stayed at the scene. 

This is a developing story. If you have information about this investigation, you are encouraged to contact CMPD and provide your information to a detective. 

