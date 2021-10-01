CMPD investigating fatal accident involving pedestrian

Police say a pedestrian was struck on East Independence Boulevard and died from their injuries. The driver is not currently facing charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck, and died from their injuries. It happened Saturday shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police responded to the 4800 block of East Independence Boulevard after reports of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. When they arrived, police found a 2006 Honda Civic with damage. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The pedestrian was found in the roadway, unresponsive, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian died shortly after due to their injuries. Their identity has not been released, as the family has not been notified.

Major Crash Investigation Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct the investigation. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the Honda was traveling west on East Independence Boulevard in the center lane when the driver struck the pedestrian.

Detectives don't currently know which way the pedestrian was traveling, but the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the driver, as he was not charged. CMPD said the driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and speed and impairment are not factors in the crash for the driver.

Toxicology results for the pedestrian are still pending.