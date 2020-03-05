MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person has died after a pedestrian was struck in Matthews Saturday night, officials confirm.

Matthews Fire and EMS tweeted Saturday night saying the area of Interstate 74 inbound between the county line and Interstate 485 was shut down due to a fatal accident.

Medic said they responded to a pedestrian accident in that area, and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Matthews Police confirmed there was one fatality related to the accident.

At this time, the identity of the deceased is not known, and no information about the driver involved was available.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. Matthews Police has not yet released any further information on the incident.

This remains a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

