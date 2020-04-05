SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police have closed down part of a road after a traffic fatality Sunday evening.

Police say it happened at the railroad crossing on North Main Street.

As a result of the incident, a stretch of North Main Street will be closed from Henderson Street to Cemetery Street while the investigation is underway.

At this time, further information about the incident has not been released. The identity of the victim has not been made public, and it's not clear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Trump says vaccine to be ready by year end as US coronavirus death toll passes 67,000

'60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl says she fought coronavirus

Man dies after falling off tube at Lake Norman

Retailers offering deals for Teacher Appreciation Week