SHELBY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Shelby, North Carolina. Officials say a man had sustained several wounds

It happened early on March 4. Around 1:20 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from Shelby. The caller said they were awoken by someone beating on the side of their mobile home.

Donald Bautista, who lives on Towery Road in Shelby, went outside to investigate. He was armed with a pistol, and saw someone run into the wood-line behind his mobile home, according to CCSO.

As Bautista was checking out the area, officials say he was attacked with a wooden deck railing by a man later identified as Robert Burns.

Bautista had several defensive wounds, then fired a single shot that ultimately led to Burns' death, according to CCSO.

While investigating the incident, deputies learned that Burns was staying in the same mobile home park with friends. He left the residence shortly before the shooting happened after getting into a fight with one of the residents.

Based on witness accounts, officials believe Burns was "extremely impaired" when he left the residence he was staying at.

Bautista told investigators he did not know Burns before the incident.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The Sheriff's Office is still awaiting autopsy results at this time, at which point the case will be submitted to the District Attorney.

At this time, it's not known if any charges will be filed.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

VERIFY: Why do candidates suspend their campaigns instead of dropping out?

Twin brother of Scott Brooks says arrest of his brother's killer brings closure

Military contractor charged with giving up military secrets

North Carolina Highway Patrol holding recruitment session