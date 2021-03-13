Rolling gun battle on I-270 in St. Louis County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The eastbound lanes were closed near New Halls Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and two others suffered gunshot wounds in a rolling gun battle that also resulted in a crash on eastbound Interstate 270 on Friday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. near New Halls Ferry Road on I-270. One vehicle was seen tilted on its side along a temporary concrete barrier set up along the interstate.

I-270 eastbound was closed, and it's recommended to use State Highway 367 (Lewis and Clark Boulevard) as an alternate route.

Emergency vehicles were using the two left lanes of I-270 westbound at Old Halls Ferry Road.