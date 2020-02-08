Lancaster Police investigating fatal shooting

Shortly after 4 p.m. on August 1, police responded to the 300 block of Dixon Road in Lancaster for reports of a shooting.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Dixon Road. It happened on August 1.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on August 1, police responded to the 300 block of Dixon Road in Lancaster for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had died outside of a home.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time. No information on a potential suspect was available.

The incident is now under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department. At this time, no further information is available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.