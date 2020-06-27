One killed, two injured after single-vehicle accident in east Charlotte

Mecklenburg EMS said the others transported were treated for serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a single-vehicle accident in west Charlotte. It happened on Idlewild Road at the intersection with Drifter Drive on Saturday.

CMPD says three people were in the vehicle together and all three were taken to the hospital by Medic. Police say one woman has since died. The woman's name and have not yet been released.

At this time, CMPD has not released any other details in relation to the crash, but CMPD says more information will be released once major crash detectives have had an opportunity to conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.