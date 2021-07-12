Fatal skydiving incident under investigation, Rowan County Sheriff's Office said

The incident happened at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal skydiving incident is under investigation in Rowan County.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to officials with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office who confirmed that one person has died due to an incident that occurred while skydiving.

