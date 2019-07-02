AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A father and his 7-year-old son who were reported missing were found safe in Alabama Thursday night, according to the Avery County Sheriff's Office.

No other details were released.

Daniel Bledsoe and his son, Wesley Bledsoe, disappeared Thursday morning. Deputies said the father was supposed to drop his son off at a nearby school bus stop.

Deputies said Bledsoe did not return home and when his wife checked with the school, they informed her that her son never arrived at school.

Bledsoe was last seen driving a white 2007 Honda CRV, with North Carolina license plate PJD-4208. The vehicle had a damaged driver’s side front quarter panel.

If you have any information to tell investigators, call the Avery County Sheriff’s Office 828-733-2071.