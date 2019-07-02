AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A father and his 7-year-old son were reported missing Thursday, according to the Avery County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Bledsoe and his son, Wesley Bledsoe, disappeared Thursday morning. Deputies said the father went to drop his son off at a nearby school bus stop, and they haven't been seen since.

Deputies said Bledsoe did not return home and when his wife checked with the school, they informed her that her son never arrived at school.

Bledsoe was last seen driving a white 2007 Honda CRV, with North Carolina licence plate PJD-4208. The vehicle has a damaged driver’s side front quarter panel.

Wesley Bledsoe is approximately 4 feet tall and 50 lbs. with dark blonde hair.

If you have any information, call the Avery County Sheriff’s Office 828-733-2071