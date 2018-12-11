The urgent search for a kidnapped Lumberton teen is entering its second week. On Friday, the FBI released new photos of Hania Aguilar, one day after they found the stolen SUV used to kidnap her from her family's neighborhood on November 5.

Detectives also released a video of a man walking in the area of the Rosewood Mobile Home Park. Anyone with information about this man's identity or Hania's whereabouts is asked to call the tip line at 910-272-5871.

"We have the vehicle. A lot of work's going on to process the vehicle and any evidence that's here," McNeill said. "We're hoping and praying that we can find her now and find her safely and get her back to her family. That's our primary goal."

At least 200 people have received a hepatitis A vaccination after an employee of the Village Tavern in SouthPark was diagnosed with the highly contagious infection.

The employee is the 24th reported case of hepatitis A in Mecklenburg County since Jan. 1.

“After consulting with the State today, we are recommending a vaccination for all employees and exposed patrons who ate at Village Tavern located at 4201 Congress Street on Tuesday, Oct. 30,” Harris said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the vaccine must be given within 14 days of exposure for it to be effective.”

Those who dined at the Village Tavern on October 30 are strongly urged to get the vaccine by Tuesday for it to be effective. Public Health vaccination clinics will remain open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for those who might have been exposed.

Eschewing global politics, President Donald Trump paid tribute Sunday to Americans who lost their lives in World War I while avoiding references to current tensions with allies.

"The American and French patriots of World War I embody the timeless virtues of our two republics," Trump said during a gloomy, rainy day at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris.

“It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended,” Trump said. “We renew our sacred obligation to memorialize our fallen heroes."

At one point, Trump – criticized for skipping a cemetery ceremony Saturday because of rain – lauded guests who watched the speech while under shelter "as we're getting drenched ... you're very smart people."

The cemetery visit capped a weekend trip to Paris devoted to events marking the centennial of the armistice that ended World War I.

Albemarle Police were called to a shooting on T.E. White Drive near Elizabeth Avenue around noon Sunday. When officers got to the scene, they found a 2002 Chevy truck that had crashed with no driver that had a bullet hole in the passenger door.

Shortly after, a person walked up and claimed to be the driver of the truck. The person, however, wouldn't provide law enforcement with information regarding the shooting. Neighbors in the area told officials that they had seen someone driving a black Lexus shooting at the truck. This information was sent out to other officers in the area.

Officer Blake Evans spotted the vehicle and tried to pull over the driver. When he turned on his blue lights and siren, a suspect stood up through the sunroof and opened fire with a high-powered rifle, striking Evans' cruiser three times.

A stray bullet reportedly struck another vehicle in the windshield, ricocheted and hit the driver. The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Destiny Boykins, the girl at the center of an Amber Alert Sunday morning, has been found safe and has been reunited with her mother.

Police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 11 that three-year-old Boykins was abducted from an apartment on Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia.

The alleged abductor Maurice Knox, 57, was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and U.S. Marshals after a traffic accident at the intersection of Remount Road and Toomey Avenue. Knox is Boykins' biological father.

Knox faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, felony flee to elude a law enforcement officer, felony child abuse/neglect and reckless driving.

