Fear of attack prompts Charlotte house of worship to close

The Islamic Center of Charlotte closed its doors on Inauguration Day amid reports of possible violence at churches and mosques after the insurrection at the Capitol.

The Islamic Center of Charlotte brought in additional security, locked its doors and closed its gates on Inauguration Day.

“This is the day that our democracy is supposed to look around at other people in the world and say look, look what we do,” said Islamic Center of Charlotte spokesperson Jibril Hough. “We’re supposed to be celebrating what this country is about. Not only can we not celebrate that like normal, we have to kind of pull back on our religious freedoms.”

The center is traditionally open seven days a week, many hours per day. Members of the Islamic faith typically pray five times per day and are known to make multiple trips to the center, Hough said.

“Closing will keep them safe,” he said.

The FBI has not received any specific or substantiated threats against area houses of worship, according to spokesperson Shelley Lynch.

However, leadership at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group, warned houses of worship to protect themselves “due to threat of far-right, White supremacist violence.”

The warning followed the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and the potential for additional violence in its wake.

“When you get threats like that from legitimate sources, you have to take them seriously,” said spokesperson Jibril Hough.

The United Church of Christ issued a similar warning to its churches.

"We are advising our congregations to be extra vigilant this week, to avoid gathering in their buildings after credible threats against government buildings and liberal institutions were received by a couple of Conference Ministers and one of our ecumenical partners,” church leaders said. “Mainline churches are among the entities that have been identified by law enforcement as potential targets.”

Hough said the center and fellow Muslims have been on high alert for the past four years. He pointed to former President Donald Trump who he said ushered in a time of heightened Islamophobia.

“We’ve had to heighten our security, we’ve had to be more vigilant,” Hough said.

Leadership at the Islamic Center of Charlotte intend to reopen the doors for worshippers on Thursday, but Hough pointed out, they did not believe the threat would be gone after the inauguration passed.