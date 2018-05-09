RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal investigators connected to the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have subpoenaed massive troves of voter data, including executed ballots, from 44 North Carolina counties.

The subpoenas, served on county elections boards across the eastern part of the state, cover five years worth data, from August 2013 to the end of last month.

The subpoenas are "the most exhaustive on record," State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement attorney Josh Lawson said in an email to the assistant U.S. Attorney handing the case, covering millions of documents.

Read the full article here.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC