Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire prompts evacuations in area

The WSFD is working to contain a business fire that broke out on 4440 North Cherry Street Monday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of fire crews are working to put out a fire at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem.

Firefighters are asking people within a mile radius of the plant to evacuate in Winston-Salem. Fire crews are operating in routine defense mode as precautionary measures for a potential explosion because of the ammonium nitrate in the facility.

"We need people to get outside of that 1-mile radius", Ed McNeal, Marketing Communications official, said.

Wake Forest University said voluntary evacuations are being requested for some students who live in off-campus housing near the plant. They said it includes off-campus housing north of Polo Road between Cherry Street and Long Drive. They said on-campus housing is not included in the evacuation.

WFU leaders said campus buildings that are currently open include the Wellbeing Center, Benson University Center and ZSR Library. Students who are impacted by evacuations can bring a sleeping bag, pillow, and/or blanket to be comfortable. Students on campus or living outside of the one-mile radius are encouraged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a building ablaze on Cherry Street Monday evening. Fire officials said someone called around 6:43 p.m. and said they didn't see smoke, but they saw large flames.

In the video tweeted by the WSFD, you can see the Weaver Fertilizer Plant located at 4440 North Cherry Street, being hosed down by an abundance of water. As fire crews pull out a ladder, they're working to put the fire out from above.

Winston-Salem police said the 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Indiana Avenue is closed while emergency crews respond to the fire.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

No one is hurt or injured at this time.

Winston-Salem officials said the business was not open and no employees were in the building at the time of the fire.

WFMY News 2 crews are working to bring you updates about the fire at Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

You can see the smoke in the sky from the fire in Winston-Salem. This is from Indiana Ave and Cherry Street @WFMY @KyleDConnolly pic.twitter.com/twy2PEBdB9 — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) February 1, 2022