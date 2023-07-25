250 new jobs coming to Catawba County

CommScope, founded in Hickory, said the average salary for the new positions will be $57,444.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Telecommunications company CommScope will create 250 new jobs with an expansion of its Catawba County facilities, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced.

The company said it will invest $60.3 million into upgrades for its fiber-optic cable production facilities, with hopes of increasing its production capacity.

The company, founded in Hickory, said the average salary for the new positions will be $57,444.

The expansion of the facilities will be partly funded by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the North Carolina's Economic Investment Committee, the governor's office said. The office estimates the project will grow the state's economy by more than $834 million over the course of the 12-year grant.

