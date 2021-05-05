Final preps being made ahead of Watauga County deputies' memorial service

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Dep. Logan Fox's memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be broadcasted live on WCNC Charlotte.

BOONE, N.C. — Final preparations are being made ahead of Thursday's memorial service for fallen Watauga County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.

The Boone Chamber of Commerce's Katie Greene organized close to a dozen volunteers Wednesday afternoon to make 6,000 red ribbons for people to wear during the memorial service and procession.

"It's hard to describe it. It's been painful," Greene said. "It has rocked, rocked our lives. There's not one person that I talk to on a regular basis that's not impacted by this event."

Watauga High School's baseball team was scheduled to play Wednesday night, and the school resource officer will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Athletic director Dustin Kerley said the baseball players are also selling hats to benefit the deputies' surviving family members.

Watauga High’s school resource officer will be throwing the first pitch at tonight’s baseball game as the county prepares for tomorrow’s funerals for Sgt. Ward and Dep. Fox. The team is selling these hats with the deputies’ badge numbers to benefit their surviving families. pic.twitter.com/mgsgN23ofn — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 5, 2021

Each hat is embroidered with the deputy's badge number, and they've already sold 400 of them.

"It makes me feel really good to see that our student-athletes here at Watauga High School are rallying by a cause that's so important," Kerley said. "[It's] a cause that's going to help bring our community together."

Watauga County Schools will dismiss classes early Thursday. All K-8 schools will dismiss at noon while the high school will dismiss at 1 p.m.

The memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. at Appalachian State University's Holmes Convocation Center.

While a law enforcement procession is expected before the memorial service and en route to the cemetery, an official route hasn't been announced yet.

WCNC Charlotte will broadcast the memorial service live on-air and online.