South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, investigators say

Nobody was injured in the fire that happened early Sunday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation after firefighters say it was caused intentionally.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Beacon Ridge Road around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the two-story complex in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the fire. However, officials say one person was displaced because of the fire. The Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas is assisting this person at this time. The estimated damage loss from the fire is $7,000.

Upon further investigation, officials have determined the fire was intentionally set. No suspects or charges have been identified at this time.

The Charlotte Fire Department is asking the public for any information about this fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

