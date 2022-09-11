Fire at vacant home in east Charlotte under investigation, firefighters say it was intentionally set

The loss from the incident is estimated to be $100,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 2800 block Commonwealth Ave. 30 Charlotte Fire firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. No injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. https://t.co/FPk2sPplul pic.twitter.com/E7UgCTEhM9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 11, 2022

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.

Investigators later said they believe the blaze was intentionally set. The loss from the incident is estimated to be $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 704.334.1600.

