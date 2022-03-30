Fire in Cumberland County grows to 900 acres in multi-day battle against flames

After four days, they say the fire is about 60% under control.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Rain and storms are in North Carolina's forecast this week, and relief can't come soon enough for firefighters in Cumberland County. For the past four days they've been battling a massive woods fire off Highway 53 near Cedar Creek Road.

The Vander Fire department noticed the fire Sunday and quickly realized they needed assistance from the North Carolina Forest Service. About 40 firefighters from four different fire departments are involved in working to contain the blaze.

Video shows wind-whipped flames blowing through the wooded area off the highway near the Beaver Dam area. Heavy smoke can be seen filling the sky, and the fire that was reported as 600 acres has quickly grown to more than 900 acres.

