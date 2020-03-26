CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters are investigating after the barn and silo at Concord's Frank Liske Park caught fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the park for a fire around 1 a.m. When firefighters got to the park, they found the barn and silo in flames.

Frank Liske Park, which is on property owned by the state, is closed until further notice. The barn has become the park's centerpiece, used for youth camps and rentals for Cabarrus County citizens.

“The barn is a Cabarrus County treasure,” said Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks Director Londa Strong. “Our crews took pride in the facility and it showed. Generations used the barn for family reunions, picnics and weddings. Hundreds of thousands of people have memories connected to the facility. We are proud that our work means so much to our community.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Fire Department.

