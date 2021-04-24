Fire rips through Charlotte building, investigators estimate $191K in damage dealt

Investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte firefighters say a blaze ripped through a building overnight, dealing nearly two hundred of thousands of dollars of damage.

Charlotte Fire Department reported the fire in a tweet around 1:09 a.m. Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene along the 1000 block of Dooley Dr. near Albemarle Rd. Crews saw heavy fire and quickly got to work to douse the flames.

Update Structure Fire; 1000 block of Dooley Dr; vacant structure & it remains under investigations; estimated fire loss $191k https://t.co/iqoT7G4UTb pic.twitter.com/ObtWVOeBHy — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 24, 2021

The fire department said 27 firefighters got the fire under control within 30 minutes. The dollar amount of the damage dealt by the fire is estimated at $191,000.