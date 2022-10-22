x
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night South Carolina fire, authorities say

The chicken house was described as a total loss.
Credit: County of Lexington
Calks Ferry Road chicken house fire on Oct. 21, 2022

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily. 

Lexington County crews, with the assistance of Batesburg-Leesville Fire, continued working at the scene until the fire was extinguished completely. The building, however, was described as a total loss.

And while there were no people reported injured in the fire, the county said there were roughly 7,000 chickens lost.

