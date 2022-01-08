x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Residents displaced after fire engulfs Pineville apartment complex

Several units responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. at Meadow Creek Lane.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in Pineville were displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex Friday night, the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department said.

Several units, including the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Carolina Volunteer Fire Department, Flint Hill Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire Department, and Charlotte Fire Department, responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. at Meadow Creek Lane.

Apartment Fire-Meadow Creek Ln. Pineville, Carolina, Flint Hill, and Plesant Valley Fire Departments dispatched for...

Posted by Pineville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Crews said the fire was doused in about 40 minutes and that firefighters stayed on scene for about five hours.

The department said the fire is being investigated by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal's Office.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

Related Articles

In Other News

NC woman who gets 3 months in jail due to connection to Capitol Riot