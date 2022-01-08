Residents displaced after fire engulfs Pineville apartment complex

Several units responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. at Meadow Creek Lane.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in Pineville were displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex Friday night, the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department said.

Apartment Fire-Meadow Creek Ln. Pineville, Carolina, Flint Hill, and Plesant Valley Fire Departments dispatched for... Posted by Pineville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Crews said the fire was doused in about 40 minutes and that firefighters stayed on scene for about five hours.