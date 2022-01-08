Residents displaced after fire engulfs Pineville apartment complex

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in Pineville were displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex Friday night, the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department said.
Several units, including the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Carolina Volunteer Fire Department, Flint Hill Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire Department, and Charlotte Fire Department, responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. at Meadow Creek Lane.
Crews said the fire was doused in about 40 minutes and that firefighters stayed on scene for about five hours.
The department said the fire is being investigated by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal's Office.