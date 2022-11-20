Fire damages home in Concord

No one was injured, but three pet dogs and one pet rabbit died in the fire.

CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m.

The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control.

The family living in the home is uninjured, although now displaced from the fire.

Unfortunately, during the primary search of the house, firefighters found that the family's three pet dogs and one pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the displaced family.

The original cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

