Fire in Concord dentist office

The Concord Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm early Tuesday morning on Poplar Tent Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — An overnight fire at a dentist's office in Concord is under investigation, officials said.

It happened at Carolina Aesthetic Dentistry on Poplar Tent Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

The Concord Fire Department quickly dispatched 21 firefighters to the scene along with two battalion chiefs, one safety officer and one fire investigator.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the building. They were able to confirm the fire started in the office and they were able to contain the flames.

It took seven minutes to extinguish and bring the fire under control. Luckily, no one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts