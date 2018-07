A fire truck has overturned in Union County during a strong storm Friday night.

According to Union County Communications, the call came in at around 4:11 p.m. Friday evening. The road is shut down while officials are on the scene.

NBC Charlotte has learned at least three firefighters were injured in the crash. A witness on scene told us they were headed to a lightning call.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC