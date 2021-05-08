One person seriously injured, multiple pets dead after south Charlotte apartment fire

Multiple Charlotte Fire Department units responded to the sprawling two-alarm fire in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital and several pets have died after a three-story apartment building fire in south Charlotte on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Multiple fire units and an Animal Control unit responded to the scene around 2 p.m. at Beacon Ridge Road near South Boulevard.

One of the occupants of the apartment was taken to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center with what Medic referred to as life-threatening burn injuries.

Over 50 firefighters were able to control the fire in roughly an hour. One firefighter was evaluated on the scene by Medic for a minor injury but was able to return to duty.

