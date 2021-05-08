One person seriously injured, multiple pets dead after south Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital and several pets have died after a three-story apartment building fire in south Charlotte on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Multiple fire units and an Animal Control unit responded to the scene around 2 p.m. at Beacon Ridge Road near South Boulevard.
One of the occupants of the apartment was taken to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center with what Medic referred to as life-threatening burn injuries.
Over 50 firefighters were able to control the fire in roughly an hour. One firefighter was evaluated on the scene by Medic for a minor injury but was able to return to duty.
The Charlotte Fire Department says 14 units were affected by the fire, but it's not yet known how many people were displaced.