Firefighters battle major fire in downtown Statesville, overnight

Viewers say the fire had been burning for hours.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Several fire departments have been called to the scene of a massive fire in downtown Statesville overnight.

The call came in around 2:13 a.m to W Broad Street and S Center St, says Iredell dispatch.

Viewers tell WCNC that Iredell County Fire, Statesville Fire Department, Troutman Fire and Rescue, Mooresville Fire and Rescue, and Mocksville Fire Department, were all on the scene to battle the flames.



According to the Executive Director of American Renaissance School, Jim Duffey, the school will be closed today to reduce traffic in the area.

WCNC has reached out to first responders for more information regarding this incident. Come back here, or download the WCNC app to stay updated.

