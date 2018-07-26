CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is currently on the scene of a business fire just north of uptown.
Charlotte Fire tweeted that crews responded to a fire at Shell's Plaza in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road at the intersection with Dr. Webber Avenue a little before 7 a.m. Firefighters at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building.
Fire officials have not reported any injuries or determined the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.
