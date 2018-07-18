ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a massive scrapyard fire in Rowan County.

Rowan County Communications responded to a reported fire at Holmes Iran and Metal on North Long Street in Spencer around noon Wednesday. When firefighters reached the scene, they saw heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the scrapyard.

Charlotte Fire confirmed they are sending crews to assist with putting out the fire. Duke Energy reported over 1,600 power outages in the area of the fire. It is unclear with power will be restored.

A post shared by Richard DeVayne (@devayne) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

