The Charlotte Fire Department said 27 firefighters were able to control the incident in 10 minutes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was reported along Running Deer Road near Little Rock Road around 11 a.m. Saturday. Charlotte fire said no injuries were reported.

