Firefighters extinguish two-story flame sparked in north Charlotte

The department reported the incident around 6:05 p.m. in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said it was able to douse a two-story fire in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The department first reported the fire Thursday around 6 p.m. along Arbor Vista Drive near Mallard Creek Church Road.

27 firefighters were able to gain control of the two-story flame in about 15 minutes, according to the department. Charlotte Fire said no injuries were reported.