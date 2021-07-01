Firefighters extinguish two-story flame sparked in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said it was able to douse a two-story fire in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The department first reported the fire Thursday around 6 p.m. along Arbor Vista Drive near Mallard Creek Church Road.
27 firefighters were able to gain control of the two-story flame in about 15 minutes, according to the department. Charlotte Fire said no injuries were reported.
The investigation of the fire remains ongoing. Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.