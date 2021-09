The department is asking people to use caution in the area and yield to any fire engines responding to the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville firefighters are responding to a house fire Saturday morning, the department tweeted.

The Huntersville Fire Department confirmed it's working the douse flames at a house fire along 10320 Remembrance Trail around 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

*HOUSE FIRE* Station 1, 2 & Cornelius Fire are we on scene of a working fire, 10320 Block of Remembrance Trail, Please use caution and #Yield to any responding units. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #NCfire — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 25, 2021

