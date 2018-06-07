CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire in southeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Charlotte Fire responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Rockwood Forest Lane a little after 5 p.m. When firefighters reached the scene, they saw flames coming from inside the home. A team of nearly two dozen firefighters was able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

Southeast Charlotte home damaged by fire

Fire officials said the fire was started by a thrown-out cigarette and caused about $100,000 in damage to the home. The two firefighters who were hurt during the incident suffered minor injuries, according to CFD.

