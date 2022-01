Charlotte Fire Department said no injuries were reported from the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a house fire in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters tweeted that they responded to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. along L D Parker Drive, saying that heavy fire was showing upon arrival.

Update Structure Fire; 2800 block of LD Parker Dr; 30 firefighters controlled incident in 15 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/jULkOVKuPZ pic.twitter.com/hjuVWkMpro — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 9, 2022

The department said the flames were controlled within 15 minutes and that no injuries were reported.