Firefighters put out southeast Charlotte blaze

A house caught fire Thursday morning in the area near the Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to a house fire in southeast Charlotte in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 21.

The blaze occurred near the intersection of Paul Buck Boulevard. and Chipley Avenue., causing temporary road closures in the area near the Bojangles Coliseum.

According to the fire department, the burning house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

A crew of firefighters was able to control the flames in about 30 minutes this morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The department is also investigating a fire that happened on North Tryon Street earlier Thursday morning .

No one was hurt in that fire.

