Fireflies auctioning Tim Tebow jersey for local family after lightning strike brings tragedy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are auctioning off at Tim Tebow jersey to help raise money for a local family who's experienced a tragedy.

Brad Shank is the Executive Vice President of the Columbia Fireflies. He says this family are regulars at Segra Park.

"The Jerome Family, they've been a part of our family, the Fireflies family, really since 2016 when we got started here," said Shank.

On Monday night, Shank received a message from a friend that Brent and Kristen were struck by lightning in Florida while on vacation.

The Fireflies says Brent passed away his injuries. Kristen is still recovering.

After hearing about the tragic news, the team wanted to do something to help the family.

"Fortunately we had Tim Tebow a few years ago and we have a few of his signed jerseys left," explained Shank. "We can really use it for a really good cause and hopefully go to help the family out in some small way."

The jersey will be put up for auction to help raise money for the family. People can go to the Fireflies' social media to place a bid for the it. The organization says all the money will go to the family.

"We've gotten to know their family at the ballpark. We've seen their kids grow up," said Shank. "I've got a four-year-old at home, your heart goes out to them. Can't even imagine it."

Shank believes it's important for them to do what they can and help in any way that they can.